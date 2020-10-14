TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) are establishing a new special purpose committee and are hoping to attract the participation of interested applicants.

The committee will review the approaches of both regulators to supervising defined contribution (DC) plans and, where possible, find opportunities for regulatory harmonization.

Through this collaboration, FSRA and OSFI will work towards improving outcomes for plan members. The committee will also focus on enhancing regulatory efficiency and effectiveness for DC plans.

Special purpose committee members must have deep expertise in dealing with DC plans. Selections will be made jointly by FSRA and OSFI and will be based on the individual's experience, the area of the pension sector that they represent, and other factors both regulators find relevant.

Interested applicants are invited to submit an application to Arielle Brenman at: [email protected]. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The committee will begin its work on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Special purpose committees focus on one topic: they meet frequently over a four to six-month period and once they have completed their work they are then dissolved. For more information, please visit the committee's Terms of Reference.

Please forward any queries to:

Jeff Bowman (OSFI)

Email: [email protected]

Arielle Brennan (FSRA)

Email: [email protected]

