FSET Recognized on CRN's 2024 Security 100 List

KENORA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - FSET Inc. announced today that for the second consecutive year, CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named FSET to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment. FSET's innovative managed services have again positioned the company as a leader in the IT security sector, distinguishing them as one of only two Canadian entities featured in the 2024 Security 100 list.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs like FSET not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets. Of the three sections the annual MSP 500 list is divided into, FSET was included as a part of the Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

As part of FSET's managed service provision, FSET has been working closely with the Ontario Police Technology Information Cooperative (OPTIC) to pioneer a solution aimed at digital transformation and creating a #ConnectedOfficer™ capable of accessing confidential records management systems (RMS) in the field. Like the rest of FSET's services, their #MobilityFirst™ solution falls under the purview of our Security Operations Centre (SOC). As an ISO 27001-certified company, FSET is proud to offer its clientele some of Canada's highest possible degrees of security.

"The repeated acknowledgement from CRN solidifies our commitment to relentless innovation and customer-centric solutions," said Nicole Brown, CEO of FSET. "It is an honour that recognizes the dedication and tenacity of our entire team, highlighting our position as a trusted security partner to businesses across Canada."

"CRN's Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions."

About FSET

Founded in 1999 and based out of Kenora, Ontario, FSET is a managed service provider that delivers progressive and forward-thinking solutions for both the public and private sectors. FSET Inc. offers a unique blend of proactive IT security solutions and managed services, ensuring protection and operational excellence for businesses. In addition to providing a full range of Information Technology services, we assist other organizations with digital transformation and collaborate with SpaceX to help deliver Starlink broadband internet to the far North. We believe in Innovation Empowering People and will forever be on a mission to improve the world with technology.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

