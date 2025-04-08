FSET RECOGNIZED AS 2025 BEST WORKPLACES™ IN CANADA

FSET INC. RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 2025 BEST WORKPLACES™ IN CANADA!

KENORA, ON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - We are thrilled to announce that FSET has earned a spot as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for 2025. This prestigious recognition is based on real feedback from our employees, who are at the heart of what makes us great. The rankings reflect the quality and consistency of the workplace experience across all teams and roles, evaluated by the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ employee survey.

The Trust Index™ delves into the core aspects of a great workplace—such as trust in leadership, camaraderie among colleagues, and loyalty to the company. It also takes into account the diversity of responses across different demographics, ensuring that our workplace stands out for its inclusivity and equitable culture.

This study provides a comprehensive snapshot of our organizational culture, drawing on feedback and sentiment of over 640,000 employees Canadian workers. It's a true reflection of the employee experience, highlighting our commitment to building a workplace that values trust, respect, and opportunity.

FSET'S COMMITMENT TO BEING A GREAT PLACE TO WORK

At FSET, we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes trust, respect, and opportunity for all. By investing in our people, we ensure that they have the support and resources needed to thrive both personally and professionally. Our dedication to creating an inclusive and equitable environment is reflected in our continuous efforts to listen to our employees' feedback and make meaningful improvements. We are proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ and remain dedicated to maintaining a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered.

"Our recognition as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ is a testament to the incredible dedication and passion of our team. At FSET, we strive to create an environment where every employee feels supported and inspired to achieve their best. This achievement is a reflection of our collective commitment to excellence and our belief in the power of a positive workplace culture." – Nicole Brown, CEO & Managing Partner at FSET

This remarkable achievement speaks volumes about the commitment of every member of the FSET family. We're proud to be part of such an inspiring workplace, and we remain dedicated to fostering an environment where everyone thrives.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input—there's only one way to make this list: your employees must put you there.

ABOUT FSET

Founded in 1999 and based out of Northwestern Ontario, FSET is a managed service provider that delivers progressive and forward-thinking solutions for both the public and private sectors. FSET Inc. offers a unique blend of proactive IT security solutions and managed services, ensuring protection and operational excellence for businesses. In addition to providing a full range of Information Technology services, we assist other organizations with digital transformation and collaborate with SpaceX to help deliver Starlink broadband internet to the far North. We believe in Innovation Empowering People and will forever be on a mission to improve the world with technology.

