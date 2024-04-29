FSET Partners with Axon to Equip Nunavik Police Service with Starlink

KENORA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - FSET announced the successful completion of a transformative project equipping the Nunavik Police Service (NPS) with Starlink high-speed internet across the NPS' 14 detachments. In partnership with global public safety technology leader Axon, the initiative marks a significant advancement in remote community policing and operational efficiency in Nunavik's challenging Arctic environment.

NUNAVIK POLICE SERVICE

Nunavik, almost as far north in Quebec as one can go, is a region where traditional connectivity solutions falter due to its vast and remote landscape. FSET's role was pivotal in overcoming these challenges by implementing Starlink's satellite internet technology to provide essential bandwidth for the NPS.

Recognizing the NPS' need for high-speed internet to effectively use its digital tools, Axon selected FSET to consult on implementing Starlink, the satellite internet service developed by SpaceX.

"We wanted to see how we could serve a remote community where throughput and bandwidth were low," said Adam Hassan, Director, Sales Engineering & Professional Services for Axon. "The dream was always high-speed. When Starlink became available and we learned about FSET assisting with Starlink installs, it was a no-brainer."

As a leading Starlink installer in Canada and longtime IT project partner to Axon, FSET is uniquely equipped to bring Starlink to remote communities and police services across the country. FSET's, Axon's, and Starlink's respective missions all tie back to enabling connectivity as a driver of every community's needs: safety, opportunities, infrastructure, and visible digital equity.

"The Starlink installation project was about more than just enhancing internet speeds," said Al Rivers, Chief Information Officer for FSET. "It was about empowering the NPS to better serve their communities through improved digital communication and management systems. This technology enables the NPS to use Axon's Digital Evidence Management system effectively, supporting greater mobility and efficiency in tune with the NPS' community policing approach."

Over the course of six working days, the installation team boarded 23 flights and completed up to three installations per day to bring Starlink to all 14 NPS locations along the Nunavik coast, a testament to FSET's commitment and capability in handling complex IT projects in remote settings. The project also illustrates FSET's dedication to advancing digital equity and safety across communities by bringing high-performance technology solutions to underserved areas.

Jean-Pierre Larose, NPS Chief, commented on the impact of the project. "The introduction of high-speed internet has been revolutionary for our operations. We've seen a thousandfold increase in internet speeds, drastically improving our response times and our ability to manage digital evidence."

The successful implementation in Nunavik opens the door for similar advancements in other remote regions. This sets a new standard for what is possible in community policing and rural connectivity.

About FSET

Founded in 1999 and based out of Kenora, Ontario, FSET is a managed service provider that delivers progressive and forward-thinking solutions for both the public and private sectors. FSET Inc. offers a unique blend of proactive IT security solutions and managed services, ensuring protection and operational excellence for businesses. In addition to providing a full range of Information Technology services, we assist other organizations with digital transformation and collaborate with SpaceX to help deliver Starlink broadband internet to the far North. We believe in Innovation Empowering People and will forever be on a mission to improve the world with technology.

About Axon

Axon is a global network of devices, apps, training and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to protect their communities. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 397,800 software seats are booked on the Axon network worldwide. More than 221,000 lives have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, training and people.

About Nunavik Police Service

The Nunavik Police Service has an essential role in Nunavik communities of serving and protecting citizens by participating in community activities, preventing and investigating crimes, responding to emergency calls, promoting road safety and testifying in court. The vision of the NPS is to provide the people of Nunavik with the best professional, respectful and efficient police services and to become a benchmark for police services in Inuit and indigenous communities, both in operational and administrative matters.

