FSET Achieves Women Business Enterprises (WBE) Certification

KENORA, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - FSET Inc., a leading player in the information technology and managed services industry, has recently achieved Women Business Enterprises (WBE) certification from WBE Canada. This achievement places FSET among a select group of Canadian businesses that are at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by women.

WBE Canada is a non-profit organization that serves as a bridge between Canadian women-owned businesses and corporate and public buyers. As a certified WBE, FSET will gain access to a vast network of potential partners and clients, including both private and public organizations.

FSET will also be included in WBE Canada's extensive database of certified women-owned suppliers – the largest of its kind in Canada. FSET will benefit from WBE Canada's comprehensive resources designed to enhance the capacity of women-owned businesses to bid successfully on large procurement opportunities.

The WBE certification is a testament to FSET's commitment to empowering women in business, highlighting the dedication to promoting diversity in the workplace.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to diversity and representation in the technology industry and reaffirms our dedication to empowering women-led businesses within the sector" said Nicole Brown, CEO of FSET. "With this certification, FSET pledges to foster an inclusive environment where innovative solutions are born from diverse voices and experiences. We understand that representation is crucial for progress, and we are excited to set a positive example for the future of innovation."

"Seeing transformation in some of the top corporations is inspiring and watching them mentor women-owned businesses and helping them grow beyond their wildest dreams is incredibly rewarding. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with so many amazing people." said Silvia Pencak , President & CEO of WBE Canada

About FSET

Founded in 1999 and based out of Kenora, Ontario, FSET is a managed service provider that delivers progressive and forward-thinking solutions for both the public and private sectors. FSET Inc. offers a unique blend of proactive IT security solutions and managed services, ensuring protection and operational excellence for businesses. In addition to providing a full range of Information Technology services, we assist other organizations with digital transformation and collaborate with SpaceX to help deliver Starlink broadband internet to the far North. We believe in Innovation Empowering People and will forever be on a mission to improve the world with technology.

About WBE Canada

Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization that is opening doors for Canadian women-owned businesses to supply chains across Canada, North America and globally.

