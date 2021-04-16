QUEBEC CITY, April 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In an effort to advance negotiations at the tables and meet the priorities set by the 73,000 teachers they represent, the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT) announced a second legal strike for Tuesday, April 27, from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. This strike targets all education sectors from pre-school, primary, secondary, to vocational and general adult education.

In keeping with the mandate given to the FSE-CSQ and the APEQ-QPAT to hold innovative strikes, this approach is to disrupt school administration while minimizing the impact on educational services. It should be noted that labour organizations have a strike mandate of up to 5 days to exercise when deemed appropriate.

"Since the first strike was announced work has progressed at the tables but what's there is still not enough to meet the priority demands of the teachers we represent. We believe that, with the necessary political will, we could move towards an agreement that would attract teachers to our profession, but also retain them," says Josée Scalabrini, FSE-CSQ President.

"While the government has come a long way, more needs to be done because our teaching profession is in crisis," continues Heidi Yetman, APEQ-QPAT President. "Teachers are exhausted and want proper recognition for their work as well as changes that will significantly improve their day-to-day." When we value education, we take care of those who work in that field every day," explains the APEQ-QPAT President. The government wanted to negotiate despite the pandemic and now it hears us."

Both representatives expressed hope that this time school boards will prepare in advance and notify parents and students so that they will not be caught off guard due to a lack of appropriate information. School boards have 11 days to do this.

Teachers in Quebec have been working without a contract for more than a year. They are calling for significant improvements in their day-to-day, notably through a lighter workload, better class compositions, added services, better salaries and less uncertainty.

The English school boards affected by the April 27 strike are:

Central Québec School Board (CQTA-SECQ)

Eastern Shores School Board (ESTA-AEES)

Eastern Townships School Board (ATA-AEA)

English Montreal School Board (MTA-AEEM)

Lester B. Pearson School Board (PTU-SEP)

New Frontiers School Board (CVTA-AECV)

Riverside School Board (RTU-SER)

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (LTU-SEL)

Western Québec School Board (WQTA-AEOQ)

Profile

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) is composed of 34 unions representing more than 65,000 teachers in school service centres and school boards across Quebec. Its membership includes teachers from all sectors, including pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational and general adult education. It is affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and negotiates in collaboration with the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT), which represents the 8,000 teachers in Quebec's English school boards. Together, they represent 73,000 teachers.

SOURCE Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (CSQ)

