FRX Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Marc Lebel, Chief Executive Officer, FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV: FRXI) and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

FRX Innovations, Inc. (FRXI) is a globally recognized leader in environmentally sustainable flame retardant solutions with operations in the U.S., Belgium, Germany, South Korea and China, among other countries.