Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Innovation Generator Platform Helps Companies Transform Disruption into Opportunities for Growth and Innovation

Framed by a continuous stream of fact-based information, actionable analytics and strategic insights, Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Innovation Generator equips stakeholders to realise not just growth, but innovation-led growth. Designed as a comprehensive, interactive global data intelligence and analysis platform, the Mobility Innovation Generator allows stakeholders to unlock new markets, customer segments and revenue streams.

"The Mobility Innovation Generator supports the mobility value chain with strategic planning and decision-making, trend scouting, product and technology roadmap evolution, and value-added analysis," explains Anjan Hemanth Kumar, Research Director, Powertrain and Electric Vehicles – Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. "Beyond this, it helps stakeholders identify and develop new market opportunities, industry whitespaces, business models and monetisable use cases."

Autonomous, connected, electric and shared themes are converging to shape future mobility roadmaps. Accordingly, the Mobility Innovation Generator offers integrated data coverage of Electric Vehicles & Hybrids, New Mobility and Autonomous Driving domains. Cutting-edge intelligence is provided through 12 core modules that offer unparalleled information on market volumes & competitor benchmarking, country & competitor profiles, regulations & incentives, and much more.

One of the key differentiators of the Mobility Innovation Generator is its comprehensive scope: 90+ countries, 90+ OEMs, and 600+ vehicle models. In addition to a big picture perspective, the platform offers detailed insights in the form of data related to 200+ strategic industry indicators.

Accounting for the need to have both near-term and long-term visibility, monthly data intelligence updates are backed with forecast projections till 2030.

Another distinctive feature of the Mobility Innovation Generator is the 120+ interactive analytics dashboards and visualisations that enable smart and intuitive analysis. Customised dashboards, along with access to Frost & Sullivan's industry-leading consulting and advisory services, make the platform a truly dynamic, highly interactive endeavour.

This single, all-encompassing platform allows stakeholders across the mobility spectrum to leverage unique insights and spark innovation-driven growth. For instance, datasets for the electric vehicle & hybrids market span product planning and development to supplier/OEM ecosystem analysis and country entry strategies, while for the autonomous driving market cover business model assessment of key services, demand analysis, market size estimation, pricing strategies and geographically targeted product prioritization.

As disruption sweeps across the mobility ecosystem, stakeholders need to remain competitive, become more agile, and make more focused future investments. With Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Innovation Generator, companies can achieve these goals while actively shaping the future mobility landscape.

