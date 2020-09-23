Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Xenex with 2020 Global Company of the Year Award; LightStrike Robots Dominate Healthcare Room Disinfection Devices Market

Xenex's pulsed xenon UV light sets new standards in hospital environmental disinfection, which is a critical and necessary step to reduce the presence of pathogens that can cause hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). It is the only UV disinfection company that has more than a dozen hospitals publishing peer-reviewed studies on the solution's efficacy. Significantly, due to the impact of COVID-19, LightStrike is being adopted by customers even outside of the healthcare sector, including hotels, airports and other government buildings, schools, professional sports facilities, police stations, pharmaceutical clean rooms, and food processing facilities.

"Xenex's UV light operates much faster than other UV technologies. For instance, the LightStrike robot runs an average of 5 minutes to deactivate C.diff spores while mercury bulb devices may require extended run times of up to 52 minutes," said Dr. Bejoy Daniel, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Furthermore, as LightStrike robots do not require warm-up and cool-down time, they can disinfect an entire patient room in the same amount time it takes for an autonomous robot to begin its disinfection process. The robots do not damage surface materials and have safely run more than 24 million cycles."

For new clients, Xenex sends a team onsite to train hospital staff on how the robots work, when to use them, and how to monitor and analyze utilization data. The UV light robots collect multiple parameters (such as room type, location, run time, as well as the operator who ran it) and upload the data to a cloud-based portal. The solution allows the hospital to track use, analyze the system's efficacy, and identify gaps in workflows.

"Xenex focuses not just on selling products, but on solving issues for hospitals. This customer focus, along with its unique value proposition, enables the company to own 55% of the global healthcare UV disinfection solutions market," noted Dr. Daniel. "It is the first and only UV room disinfection technology proven to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The LightStrike robot achieves a >99.99% disinfection against SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces in 2 minutes, making it a vital tool in the current environment and cementing its leadership position in the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About Xenex

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that can cause infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

