Frost & Sullivan recognizes Murata Machinery Ltd as Japan Logistics Automation Solutions Provider of the Year

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Murata Machinery Ltd was honored with the 2019 Japan Logistics Automation Solutions Provider of the Year Award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Japan event held at the American Club, Tokyo.

The company's focus on developing one-stop solutions to align perfectly with its clients' changing needs enabled Murata to emerge as a leading firm in the logistics automation industry, with dominance in Japan and across Asia-Pacific. Providing advanced IoT monitoring system that offers preventive and predictive maintenance services, the company continuously enhances its products and solutions to align with clients' ever-growing demands.

Mr. Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner and Senior Vice President, Mobility Practice, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that Murata's continual strive for innovation to further enhance value to its customers has been key to its success. Over the years, Murata Machinery Ltd has not only expanded its capabilities but also maintained its focus on core customer service delivery and strengthened its solutions portfolio.

"Murata Machinery, Ltd's Premex XIO smart automated guidance vehicle (AGV) significantly enhances the flexibility of transport lines based on various production and distribution scenarios, thereby achieving cost-effective operations for clients. Clients also reported increased productivity through the optimized use of Shuttliner, Murata's advanced logistics sorting solution," he noted.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

