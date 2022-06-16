Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Groq with the Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its Sophisticated Processor Architecture Technology

Groq builds remarkably simple and powerful processors to support high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

SAN ANTONIO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the AI processors for the data centers market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Groq with the 2022 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Groq is a disruptive fabless semiconductor company founded in 2016 that delivers accelerators using the TSP architecture for HPC and AI applications. Groq delivers a cutting-edge tensor steaming processor (TSP) architecture that enables developers to obtain top compute density, a simple deployment process, and highly predictable performance.

Jonathan Ross, CEO and founder of Groq, commented, "The hard work of our talented teams, focused on solving machine learning's increasingly complex needs, has driven Groq to innovate. We started out knowing software is limited by hardware, so we built a new processor architecture to advance software for machine learning workloads. We're excited to receive Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Leadership Award as evidence of our accomplishments so far."

The company has a spectrum of solutions that satisfy the current market needs, including GroqChip™, its flagship product. GroqChip is one of the highest-speed neural network processors available on the market and was developed to reduce data movement, increase performance, facilitate HPC workloads, and accelerate AI and ML for developers and leading technology companies worldwide.

"GroqChip is based on a deterministic instruction set architecture with a single large core, translating to functional latency. For computer processing, determinism allows the software to track tensors and understand a program's correctness," said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, GroqChip integrates into data centers dedicated to handling AI workloads, where it can operate independently or integrated to help accelerate parts of a system that take advantage of the TSP architecture. The United States houses many major high-capacity data centers, followed by China and Europe, thus providing a global opportunity for Groq to implement its technology and simultaneously position itself in the market."

The company features a faster and more comprehensive system than its competitors, including a state-of-the-art technology stack comprised of GroqCard™ Accelerator, GroqNode™ Server, GroqRack™ Compute Cluster, and GroqWare™ Suite. These innovative products position Groq as one of the top AI processor suppliers for the data centers market, enabling customers to improve performance, accuracy, and scalability significantly.

"With nearly seven times the compute density per transistor, Frost & Sullivan recognizes how Groq's approach leverages a unique combination of an easy-to-program systems that enables developer velocity and offers low latency and massive throughput in a single compute core that scales near-linearly across multiple chips," noted Sushrutha Sadashiva, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "To this end, the company delivers differentiated features (e.g., sub-millimeter low latency and predictable performance) and outperforms traditional tactics in critical areas, such as performance, power, and accuracy."

Groq customer, Argonne National Laboratory, has realized Groq-enabled performance firsthand. Argonne computational scientist Tom Brettin said, "Using the Groq platform at Argonne, we were able to accelerate our efforts to identify promising COVID-19 drug candidates from a vast number of small molecules. The system's AI capabilities enabled us to achieve significantly more inferences a second, reducing the time needed for each search from days to minutes."

In addition to its growing customer portfolio, Groq continues to develop exceptional partnerships and highly differentiated products that will help it gain an even larger market share. As a result, Groq is expanding its business in a fairly favorable environment where its AI chip attracts considerable interest from global technologists and venture capitalists.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.210.477.8457

E: [email protected]

About Groq

Groq is an integrated systems accelerator company specializing in solutions for machine learning that lead in real-time results for AI and HPC workloads. The startup developed the innovative, deterministic single-core Tensor Streaming Processor architecture and a unique compiler that can predict exactly the performance and compute time of workloads. The startup delivers low-latency, accuracy, and scalability to is customers. Groq has raised $367 million to date, with Series C funding co-led by D1 Capital and Tiger Global Management. For more information, visit groq.com.

