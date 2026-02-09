Frost & Sullivan: ECI Software Solutions Receives the 2025 North American ERP for SMB Manufacturing Product Leadership Recognition for Delivering End-to-End Industry Solutions

This company is recognized for its product innovation and leadership in customer experience, enabling SMB manufacturers to scale efficiently through end-to-end industry solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that ECI Software Solutions, Inc. ("ECI") has received the 2025 North American Product Leadership Recognition in the SMB Manufacturing sector for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights ECI's consistent leadership in driving measurable business outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric ERP solutions tailored to the unique needs of small and mid-sized manufacturers.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. ECI excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them efficiently, consistently, and at scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on AI-driven optimization, scalable platforms, and support for high-growth companies, ECI has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly changing manufacturing landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in industry-specific ERP solutions and practical AI capabilities have enabled it to scale effectively across North America while supporting customers' rapid growth and value creation.

Innovation remains central to ECI's approach. Its portfolio of ERP solutions supports job shops, mixed-mode, and batch process manufacturing, delivering industry-specific functionality designed by professionals with deep domain expertise. ECI enhances its core ERP platforms with integrated commerce, payment automation, workflow automation, and advanced business intelligence, enabling customers to streamline operations and improve decision-making. Across its solutions, ECI focuses on four innovation pillars: autonomous processing, customer experience, industry-specific functionality, and quality, compliance, and performance.

"ECI integrates AI not merely to claim its use--it emphasizes practical AI, showing clear examples where the technology helps advance business through process optimization, reducing the need for manual input, and minimizing time and cost inefficiencies. Through this integration, the company helps SMBs compete effectively against big-box stores," said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

ECI's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its leadership in the SMB manufacturing ERP market. By delivering end-to-end industry solutions that simplify complexity and support easy scaling, the company enables manufacturers to focus on what matters most: increasing value, improving efficiency, and driving sustainable growth. Its solutions are designed to reduce manual effort, accelerate time-to-value, and facilitate rapid adaptation to changing market conditions.

"At a time when manufacturers are navigating margin pressure, labor shortages, and constant supply chain disruption, this recognition reflects the real-world impact our customers are seeing," said Ray Wizbowski, Chief Marketing Officer at ECI. "By combining industry-specific ERP with practical AI and a strong focus on customer experience, ECI helps SMB manufacturers move faster, make better decisions, and scale with confidence in an increasingly unpredictable market."

Frost & Sullivan commends ECI for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of ERP for SMB manufacturing and delivering tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Product Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact

Camila Tinajero, Frost & Sullivan

E: [email protected]

Danielle Simko, Brands2Life

E: [email protected]

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for small and mid-sized businesses to run their operations end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers to improve visibility, operational efficiency, and profitability. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, ECI serves more than 25,000 customers in over 90 countries.

For more information, visit www.ecisolutions.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan