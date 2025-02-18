Frost & Sullivan Honors Forcepoint with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Enabling "Data Security Everywhere"

Forcepoint is recognized for delivering a full lifecycle approach to data protection across endpoints, networks, cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the data loss protection (DLP) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Forcepoint with the Global Company of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. Driven by a "Data Security Everywhere" approach, Forcepoint delivers a full-lifecycle solution that provides real-time visibility and control over data across globally distributed enterprises and governments. Whether on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments, Forcepoint's data security solutions adapt to modern business needs such as GenAI and other digital transformation initiatives. Protecting sensitive data across endpoints, SaaS applications, web, and email with a unified, automated policy engine and SaaS-based DLP solutions, Forcepoint has established its reputation as the architect of modern data security.

Georgia Edell, consultant at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Forcepoint doesn't just protect business data – it helps enable businesses to stay ahead of a growing threat landscape by simplifying security for the people who manage it. By simplifying workflows, enhancing user interfaces, and streamlining policy management, Forcepoint aims to empower security analysts to work more efficiently and effectively in safeguarding sensitive data across diverse digital environments."

Why Forcepoint Stands Out in DLP

Consistently recognized among the top DLP and data security software providers by users and industry analysts, Forcepoint DLP prioritizes superior visibility and control over business data. Key features include:

Unified Security Policy Management : A single policy engine ensures consistent enforcement across all data channels, reducing complexity and manual intervention.

: A single policy engine ensures consistent enforcement across all data channels, reducing complexity and manual intervention. GenAI-Ready Protection : Forcepoint helps businesses secure AI-powered workflows, ensuring innovation doesn't come at the cost of security.

: Forcepoint helps businesses secure AI-powered workflows, ensuring innovation doesn't come at the cost of security. Adaptive, Risk-Based Security : Risk-Adaptive Protection (RAP) enables automated remediation and dynamic access control based on user behavior, responding in real time to potential threats.

: Risk-Adaptive Protection (RAP) enables automated remediation and dynamic access control based on user behavior, responding in real time to potential threats. Forensic-Level Visibility: Built-in secure evidence lockers provide analysts with a clear, actionable trail of security incidents, from origin to resolution.

"Forcepoint continues to lead the DLP space, pushing the boundaries of what data security can achieve through its best-in-class data protection capabilities," added Edell. "The evolution of its SaaS DLP solution ensures customers get the best of enterprise-grade security, now tailored for the modern cloud and AI-driven world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

