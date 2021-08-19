Frost & Sullivan Evaluates Future Growth Possibilities for Hospital at Home Care Delivery Model

Experts discuss how hospital at home can be one of the most significant growth opportunities in healthcare delivery and its possible impact for different stakeholders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- After more than a decade as a niche offering, hospital-level care at home—some of it offered digitally—is rising, boosted by hospitals seeking to relieve overcrowding during the pandemic, changing patient preference, and insurers interested in lowering healthcare costs. Implementation roadblocks, including patient selection, care management and discharge for home care, will present new challenges and opportunities for a diverse hospital at home (HaH) player ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to the upcoming webinar organized as part of the American Telemedicine Association's inaugural Telehealth Awareness Week, "Hospital at Home—A Value-driven and Sustainable Care Model?," on Sept. 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT, to discover growth opportunities in the HaH market. Join Frost & Sullivan experts Kaustubh Savant and Greg Caressi for a panel discussion featuring Dr. Nick Patel, Chief Digital Officer, Prisma Health; Dr. Zenobia Brown, VP & Medical Director, Population Health, Northwell Health; and Karsten Russell-Wood, Portfolio Leader, Post-Acute & Home, Philips Healthcare. Learn from the experiences of others and walk away with actionable strategies for your organization.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/670

"The rapid scale-up in the CMS Acute Hospital Care at Home program over the past nine months is another example of the acceleration of global trends driven by the COVID pandemic. As we have seen with other technologies driven by COVID, many lessons have been learned during this short time," observed Caressi, Sr. Vice President, Global Client Lead at Frost & Sullivan. "We look to share perspectives in this webinar to provide insight to other market participants."

"To better understand the opportunity the Hospital at Home model provides, it is important to understand the unique patient journey and the interdependence of different services and technological solutions that enable it," explained Savant, Senior Industry Analyst, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "Care coordination and digital technology solutions will play a major enabling role in the success of this model."

Listen to others' experiences, participate in a live, interactive question-and-answer session, and walk away with actionable strategies for your organization. Attend this webinar to discover:

HaH has seen phenomenal adoption in the past nine months, and many expect it to continue, but where does it go from here?

How are the health systems/hospitals overcoming implementation and scale-up challenges?

Frost & Sullivan's research points toward strategic partnerships with different technology and care coordination players as a critical approach. What is the commitment needed for the transition?

Remote patient care has transformed from a niche to a significant opportunity. How are technology players like Philips helping health providers capitalize on this?

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.



