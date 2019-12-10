Frost & Sullivan commends HPE for Addressing 5G Infrastructure Needs

"To help its customers design their 5G-ready networks, the company offers HPE Telco Blueprints. These blueprints are reference designs validated by HPE telecommunications experts leveraging infrastructure as code principles, and HPE NFV best practices," said Industry Analyst Troy Morley. "The blueprints outline the recommended HPE hardware and software needs for specific NFV use cases. HPE's telco blueprints, coupled with its ecosystem of system integration, software vendors, and network equipment providers, provide service providers with the broadest portfolio of options to deploy enhanced NFV solutions, which include 5G core and edge network solutions."

5G requires more than NFV and NFVI; it requires Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) and a service-based architecture. To enable this, HPE offers a Shared Data Environment architecture that supports storage needs for 5G user plane services and control plane services, while also addressing legacy (3G, 4G) needs. HPE also offers a full suite of orchestration and management solutions including its Service Director orchestration solution, which enables key 5G needs such as network slicing.

To leverage technology with regard to 5G, a supplier must be actively involved in the standards organizations. In addition, as HPE provides the "infrastructure for the infrastructure", HPE must be involved in, and in some cases lead, those standards organizations that define the lower level networking and information technology infrastructure. HPE is involved in a long list of standards organizations, including being actively involved with the 3GPP and its efforts with 5G.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

