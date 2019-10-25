Frontier Oil Sands Mine Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the environmental assessment process for the proposed Frontier Oil Sands Mine Project, located in northern Alberta.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. These potential conditions would become legally binding on the proponent if the Minister of Environment and Climate Change ultimately issues a decision statement indicating the project may proceed.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until November 24, 2019.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 65505). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Following the public comment period, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change will consider the comments received as well as the Joint Review Panel Report and will make an environmental assessment decision for the project. The Minister will determine if the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when appropriate mitigation measures are taken into account. Should the Minister determine the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, the project will be referred to the Governor in Council for decision.

