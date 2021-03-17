Frontier Lithium Welcomes former Chief Bart Meekis to its Board of Directors

On council and as Chief, Mr. Meekis worked to improve communications and public relations, stabilize finance, and strengthen human resources. As Chief he worked on building partnerships to improve community infrastructure and housing, and essential power and road initiatives in the region.

Reginald (Rick) Walker, Chairman of Frontier Lithium commented "We are privileged to welcome Bart to Frontier Lithium's Board of Directors. Bart's knowledge and respect for the land, his life experiences, and wisdom will ensure that the communities of Deer Lake, Keewaywin, North Spirit Lake and Sandy Lake First Nations are further represented at the highest level of the Company. Bart has long been an advocate for sustainable, transparent and inclusive mineral development in the Oji-Cree region."

Bart Meekis commented, "Over time I have grown to know and understand the Frontier Lithium family. We share a similar vision that offers hope, inspiration and opportunities to the youth of our northern communities." Mr. Meekis added "I will continue my work with my elders, youth, our communities, and Frontier Lithium to help nurture a positive, progressive and mutually beneficial lithium resource development model in our region."

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium (TSX.V: FL) (OTCQB: LITOF) (FSE: HL2) is an emerging pure play lithium company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario. The company maintains 100% ownership in the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The Project has significant upside exploration potential. Frontier is a pre-production business that is targeting the manufacturing of battery quality lithium hydroxide in the Great Lakes Region to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership approximately 30% of the Company.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

For further information: Bora Ugurgel, Manager, Investor Relations, 2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618

Related Links

frontierlithium.com

