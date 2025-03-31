FRONTIER LITHIUM FINALIZES THE CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS FOR THE CRITICAL MINERALS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

SUDBURY, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release dated October 27, 2024 regarding federal funding of up to $6 million, the accompanying contribution agreements with the Government of Canada have recently been executed for this funding ("Contribution Agreements"). With conditions now met in the Contribution Agreements, Frontier has successfully secured up to $6 million in non-repayable funding under the Federal Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. This funding will support the advancement of essential mine access road and electricity infrastructure projects critical to the development of the Company's PAK Lithium Project in Northwestern Ontario.

Pursuant to the Contribution Agreements, Frontier will be entitled to receive the following amounts, which shall be reimbursed at 50% of eligible expenditures for two key infrastructure projects, over the course of four years:

Mine Access Road Development, total grant funding of $2.8 million – Preconstruction activities, including environmental studies, for an all-season, 56-kilometer, two-lane access road linking the PAK Lithium Project to the Ontario highway system.

– Preconstruction activities, including environmental studies, for an all-season, 56-kilometer, two-lane access road linking the PAK Lithium Project to the highway system. Power Transmission Infrastructure, total grant funding of $3.2 million – Engineering, design, and permitting studies for a substation and transmission line to enable grid connection from the PAK Lithium Project to the Wataynikaneyap (Watay) Power transmission line.

Frontier remains committed to ongoing engagement and consultation with local and indigenous communities as these projects progress.

This Federal support underscores the importance of collaboration in developing Northwestern Ontario's critical minerals sector while strengthening Canada's position in the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated lithium development initiative, developing North America's highest-grade lithium reserves. A joint venture between Frontier Lithium Inc. (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project involves the extraction of lithium ore, advanced processing to produce high-purity lithium concentrates, and downstream refining facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium salts. A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study by BBA E&C Inc., titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project", estimates a 24-year project life with a post-tax NPV (8%) of US$1.74 billion and an IRR of 24.1%. These results were disclosed in a May 31, 2023, press release and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: proposed Federal funding and timing/delivery of such, estimated capital costs and timelines to construct a mine and processing facility, exploration and constructions activities and events or developments that the Company expects.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: elected and constituted government's in Canada at both the Federal and Provincial level, changes to Federal and/or Provincial funding mandates, market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive Val Caron, Ontario. P3N 1B3 Canada, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618