FRONTIER LITHIUM ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO

SUDBURY, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") today announced that Mr. Tony Zheng, who has served as CFO, will be leaving the Company due to personal reasons effective April 27, 2023.

Frontier has appointed Mr. John Didone, a long-time member of its Board of Directors, as the Acting Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Zheng will provide advisory services for a period of time to support Mr. Didone and ensure a smooth transition. Mr. Didone will hold this position until a replacement has been appointed.

Trevor Walker, Chief Executive Officer, said, "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Tony for his short but impactful service as CFO and wish him all the best going forward."

Mr. Didone was a Partner at SRWC LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants based out of Sudbury, Canada. He has been with the firm since 1980 and over this time has gained considerable insight of business affairs, in particular his demonstrated experience offering professional advice on the expansion of national companies. Mr. Didone is in familiar with Frontier's strategic goals, staged growth strategy and has experience working with mining and construction sectors. He graduated from Laurentian University's Commerce program earning an H.B.Com and maintains designations and/or certifications as a CPA, CA, CMA.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.

