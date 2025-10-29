FRONTIER LITHIUM'S PAK PROJECT FIRST SELECTED UNDER ONTARIO'S "ONE PROJECT, ONE PROCESS" FRAMEWORK TO ACCELERATE MINE PERMITTING

Selection underscores Frontier's leadership in advancing responsible lithium development and supply chain security in Northern Ontario.

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTC: LITOF) (FRA: HL2) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has been selected to participate in Ontario's One Project, One Process ("1P1P") Framework Guidance initiative. 1P1P is an important step in modernizing and streamlining Ontario's provincial permitting process for advanced mineral development projects.

The 1P1P framework is designed to reduce government review timelines by up to 50 percent for advanced exploration and mine development projects in Ontario, ensuring more timely and consistent permitting decisions. The 1P1P initiative promotes a coordinated and efficient regulatory approach that supports Ontario's critical mineral strategy by fostering greater collaboration among provincial ministries and agencies and Indigenous peoples. Frontier's participation in the framework underscores its readiness to advance its flagship PAK Lithium Project ("PAK Lithium Project" or "Project") responsibly within this modernized system, helping accelerate the path from exploration to development while maintaining high standards of environmental stewardship and Indigenous engagement.

Located in Northwestern Ontario, in the traditional territory of people guided by Anishinninew law, Deer Lake, Keewaywin, North Spirit Lake and Sandy Lake First Nations, the Project represents a high-grade, large-scale hard rock lithium resource, an essential building block for Canada's critical minerals supply chain. This milestone recognizes Frontier's long-standing commitment to responsible resource development and positions the PAK Lithium Project as a model for integrated and sustainable project development.

The Project is expected to deliver strong and lasting benefits for Northern Ontario. Based on initial findings from an upcoming socioeconomic study that indicates the Project could generate up to $1.5 billion in gross domestic product ("GDP"), $124 million in tax revenues, and create more than 2,000 full-time jobs during construction alone. Once operational, it is projected to contribute $182 million in GDP annually, $11.6 million in annual tax revenues, and support nearly 1,000 long-term positions, while generating an estimated $2.4 billion in total corporate income and mining tax revenues over its lifespan. These benefits extend beyond economics--creating opportunities for First Nations and local communities through employment, training, and infrastructure development, including all-season road access and workforce education programs.

Since initiating exploration in 2013 of the Project, Frontier has advanced extensive economic and technical studies, taken time to deepen its engagement with Indigenous and local communities, and aligned its development plans with both Provincial and Federal priorities. Frontier's vertically integrated strategy, including its proposed lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, is designed to support a fully domestic, sustainable mine-to-battery supply chain.

"We welcome the opportunity to participate in the 1P1P initiative," said Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. "Clarity and predictability in permitting are key to unlocking investment, accelerating project timelines, and delivering on Canada's critical minerals strategy. This initiative represents a meaningful step forward for industry, government, and Indigenous communities alike."

Frontier's participation in the 1P1P framework aligns with broader Provincial actions to unlock Northern Ontario's growth potential. The proposed twinning of the transmission lines between Dryden and Red Lake will strengthen grid capacity and enable electrification of new mining projects like the PAK while supporting community growth and clean energy access across the region. This infrastructure investment reflects a shared vision of economic reconciliation, sustainable regional development, and a clean, electrified future for Northern Ontario.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Vice President of Exploration, Garth Drever, P.Geo., an employee and the qualified person ("QP") under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the 1P1P initiative and framework, the PAK Lithium Project's selection for the 1P1P initiative and possible process and results (if any), and the statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, the duration of payback periods, estimated amounts of future production, estimated cash flows, net present value, the Feasibility Study and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive, Val Caron, Greater Sudbury, Ontario, P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618