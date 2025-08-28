Frontier Lithium Reports First Quarter Results and Recent Highlights

SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier Lithium" or the "Company") has reported financial results for the interim period ended June 30, 2025. The financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , as well as on the Company's website at www.frontierlithium.com .

Commenting on recent developments, President and Chief Executive Officer Trevor Walker stated:

"This quarter marks a number of important milestones for Frontier Lithium. We filed the Mine and Mill Feasibility Study, confirming the potential for a long-life operation producing an estimated 200,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually, supported by highly competitive operating costs. Environmental baseline studies continue to advance, and Fluor Canada Ltd. has been appointed to lead the feasibility study for our lithium conversion facility, which is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027.

Frontier Lithium was also proud to join Canada's mission to Germany, where a new cooperation on critical minerals was announced. Our PAK Lithium Project in northern Ontario hosts North America's highest-grade known hard-rock lithium resources, with the potential to support a fully integrated mine, mill, and conversion facility. With strong government support and aligned with the perspectives of our Indigenous partners, we are working to deliver a secure and responsibly sourced lithium supply for North America's electric vehicle and battery markets. Representing Frontier Lithium alongside Minister Hodgson in Berlin reflects both the progress our team has made in Ontario and Canada's broader commitment to sustainable battery materials for the global energy transition. This trade mission is a strong reminder of why we remain focused on our vision, and we are grateful to our partners, communities, and supporters who make milestones like this possible."

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $15 million, providing a strong position to cover corporate and administrative expenses and advance its planned business objectives.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing North America's highest-grade known lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill and a downstream conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of CA $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results were disclosed in a press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on July 9, 2025 on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives, estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct mine facilities, estimated operating costs, the duration of payback periods, estimated amounts of future production, estimated cash flows, net present value, the FS and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2614 Belisle Drive Val Caron, Greater Sudbury, Ontario, P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618