Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation - Resignation of Director

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Andrew Blanchard of Ottawa, Ontario, a Director of Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation tendered his resignation effective January 3, 2020.

Mr.Blanchard indicated that his resignation was based on a conflict of interest due to the purchase of his independent firm.

Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation has assets under management of over $200,000,000.00. Investors pool their funds and invest in mortgages on real property. Frontenac is a prospectus product that is managed by W. A. Robinson Asset Management Ltd. Frontenac's website is located at www.robinsonsgroup.com.

For further information: Frontenac shareholders who have questions or require more information should contact the Corporate Secretary of the Company, Amber Kehoe at 1-877-279-2116

