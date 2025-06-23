Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Outstanding Filings

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company") today provided an update with respect to its previously announced management cease trade order ("MCTO") in connection with the Company's filings of its audited annual financial statements (the "Audited Financial Statements") and management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A"), for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications (together with the Audited Financial Statements and the MD&A, the "Annual Filings").

As previously disclosed, the delay in filing the Annual Filings is due to delays experienced by the Company's external auditors, MNP LLP, in completing the audit of the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company is continuing to work diligently with its external auditors to complete the audit and currently expects to file the Annual Filings by July 18, 2025.

The aforementioned delay in filing the Annual Filings has created an additional delay in filing the Company's interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025, together with the applicable CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings"), which were due on May 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the Interim Filings will be filed alongside, or shortly following, the Annual Filings.

Further to the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), the Company confirms the: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in its press release dated May 12, 2025 (the "Announcement") and subsequent default status reports that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) except as disclosed in the Announcement and subsequent default status reports, there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company, and specifically includes statements relating to the timing of the filing of the Annual Filings and Interim Filings. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond FMIC's ability to predict or control which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of FMIC to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Although FMIC believes that any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may vary, and vary materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. Accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements herein and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, FMIC assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact: Amber Kehoe, Corporate Secretary, Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation, [email protected]