Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Appoints Two New Directors

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporate is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alex de Korte and Ms. Meghan Davis as Directors of the Corporation. Mr. de Korte and Ms. Davis have been appointed to replace two retiring Directors and will stand for election, by the shareholders, at the Annual General Meeting in June 2021.

Alex de Korte is a District Manager at Pure Storage, leading half of the Canadian sales team. Alex joined Pure Storage from Cisco Canada where he spent almost 8 years across a number of roles from Commercial, Major Account and Global Account Manager to leading a team as the Regional Manager in Toronto responsible for Commercial Sales in Ontario.

Mr. de Korte graduated on the Dean's Honours List in 2004 from McMaster University with an Honours Bachelor of Arts and a Minor in Bachelor of Commerce. Mr. de Korte will serve on the Governance and Nominating Committee.

Meghan Davis is the founder of Estate Tax Services Professional Corporation, and a co-owner of CMD CPA Professional Corporation. Her current practice focuses on financial, estate and tax planning and compliance work for individuals, trustees and executors.

Ms. Davis has held past positions as a tax and estate planning specialist in an independent wealth management firm registered with IIROC, and prior to that, as a senior tax specialist in both local and international accounting firms. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant registered with CPA Ontario, a Registered Trust and Estate Practitioner with STEP Canada and a Registered Financial Planner. Ms. Davis will service on the Audit Committee.

Frontenac has assets under management of over $174,000,000.00. Investors pool their funds and invest in mortgages on real property. Frontenac is a prospectus product that is managed by W. A. Robinson Asset Management Ltd. Frontenac's website is located at www.robinsonsgroup.com.

For further information: Frontenac shareholders who have questions or require more information should contact the Corporate Secretary of the company, Dawn Reiser at 1-877-279-2116.

