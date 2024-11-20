Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces the Passing of Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Matthew J. Robinson

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - It is with profound sadness that Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company") today announced the passing of Matthew J. Robinson, FMIC's Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has initiated the search for a new Chief Executive Officer. In the interim, Mr. Robinson's duties will be assumed and performed by the existing management team of the Company.

