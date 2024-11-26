Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces the Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Director

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Wayne Robinson to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Wayne Robinson founded the Robinson Group (W.A. Robinson Asset Management Ltd., Pillar Financial Services Inc. and FMIC) in 1980, previously serving as Chief Executive Officer of FMIC from its founding until 2014.

Resignation of Director

FMIC also announced today that Ryan Seeds has tendered his resignation as a director and chair of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") effective November 22, 2024. FMIC thanks Mr. Seeds for his valuable contributions during his tenure at the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

The remaining members of the Board, Eric Dinelle, Meghan Davis and Ryan Wykes, will continue to supervise the management of the business and affairs of the Company.

More information about FMIC is available under FMIC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

