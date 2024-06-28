Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation - Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC" or the "Company"), today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

At the AGM, Frontenac shareholders voted on the following matters, the full details of which are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 18, 2024, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com:

1. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of MNP LLP as the auditor of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until a successor is duly appointed, and to authorize the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was approved by ballot. The percentage of votes cast "for" or "withheld" from the vote are set forth below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 1,161,626 100.00 0 0.00

2. Election of Directors: The election of directors was conducted by ballot. Each of the four nominees in the Circular were elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the articles of the Company. The percentage of votes cast "for" or "withheld" from the vote are set forth below opposite the name of each elected director based on proxies and votes received at the Meeting.

Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Meghan Davis 1,161,626 100.00 0 0.00 Eric Dinelle 1,159,200 99.79 2,426 0.21 Ryan Seeds 1,159,517 99.82 2,109 0.18 Ryan Wykes 1,157,017 99.60 4,609 0.40

More information about FMIC is available under FMIC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

SOURCE Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation

For more information, please contact: Amber Kehoe, Corporate Secretary, Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation, 1- 877-279-3061 Ext. 105