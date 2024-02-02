From Will Arnett, Crave Announces New Original Adult Animated Comedy Series, SUPER TEAM CANADA

– SUPER TEAM CANADA is Crave's first-ever order for an original animated series –

– From Canadian comedy writers Robert Cohen and Joel H. Cohen, Thunderbird Entertainment's Atomic Cartoons, and Will Arnett's Electric Avenue –

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Crave announced today a 10-episode order for the new, half-hour adult animated comedy, SUPER TEAM CANADA, its first commission of an animated series. The Crave Original series is produced in partnership with Thunderbird Entertainment's Atomic Cartoons (Max's YOUNG LOVE), and Will Arnett's Electric Avenue (SNAKE OIL, TWISTED METAL), and is currently in production with a premiere set for 2025.

Created by Canadian Emmy®-winning writers, and brothers, Robert Cohen (HBO's SOMEBODY, SOMEWHERE, THE BIG BANG THEORY) and Joel H. Cohen (THE SIMPSONS), the animated comedy focuses on the exploits of six, little-known Canadian superheroes trying to save the world from evil giant robots, an unemployed octopus, and needy hardware store clerks. The stakes are high for these stereotypically underdog Canadian super-unknowns, who are called in as Earth's last resort when all the other superheroes have been destroyed.

"Distinctly Canadian original comedies have helped Crave build its brand, and with its sharp wit and clever Canadian-isms, SUPER TEAM CANADA will fit right in," said Justin Stockman, VP, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "This is the first animated series that Crave has commissioned, and we couldn't ask for better partners than Will Arnett, Robert and Joel H. Cohen, Thunderbird Entertainment, and Electric Avenue."

