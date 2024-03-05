TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is celebrating the inauguration of daily roundtrip flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) today.

Passengers begin their trip in style with Porter's elevated in-flight experience, which includes complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, and free WiFi, available to all travellers. Everyone can stream their favourite content or access Porter's inflight entertainment portal on their personal devices.

Porter Airlines is celebrating the inauguration of daily roundtrip flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) today. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails and additional snack options are also available on the new Las Vegas-Toronto Pearson route. Passengers can enjoy these additional features, either as part of PorterReserve all-inclusive fares or for purchase à la carte in PorterClassic.

The route is operated by the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration. There are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

The initial flight schedule is as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to Las Vegas (LAS) 1:00 p.m. 3:04 p.m. Las Vegas (LAS) to Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) 4:00 p.m. 11:16 p.m.



All times are local

Las Vegas has earned the title 'entertainment capital of the world' by offering something for every type of traveller, including magnificent hotels and casinos, world-class shows and events, a diverse food scene and more.

Detailed flight schedules are available on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"This new route adds to our growing list of Western U.S. destinations and only Porter provides an elevated level of service and commitment to comfort for all economy passengers. Travellers will experience the difference the moment they step on board our aircraft."

- Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines

"Harry Reid International Airport is excited to welcome Porter Airlines, and its daily, nonstop service from Toronto. We know that Canadians love flying to Las Vegas, and the addition of Porter provides yet another convenient option for these travellers."

- Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County director of aviation

"We are thrilled that this new direct flight from Toronto with Porter Airlines will give Canadians another convenient option to travel to Las Vegas," said "Porter Airlines in Las Vegas is a natural fit. Just like the airline has no middle seats on their flights, there are no 'middle seat' experiences in Las Vegas. From our A-list entertainment, world-class dining options, a full calendar of sporting events and an endless array of experiences, only the extraordinary can be here."

- Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am pleased to congratulate Porter Airlines on its new Toronto Pearson to Las Vegas Harry Reid airport route. This route is another great connection between two tourism powerhouses - both cities share incredibly diverse culinary scenes, vibrant arts and culture attractions, and live entertainment. The route will support the 1.4 million Canadian tourists that visit Las Vegas annually and will facilitate strong business connections, particularly given prominent Canadian investments in Nevada and Las Vegas' leading role as a location for international conferences, events and business development."

- Zaib Shaikh, Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Porter Airlines, [email protected]