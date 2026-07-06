FROM SAINT-EUSTACHE TO LAS VEGAS: HOW ARCHEX HELPS QUEBEC COMPANIES ACCELERATE THEIR GROWTH BEYOND BORDERS

MONTREAL, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - ARCHEX is proud to announce that Imperial Snacking, a Quebec company that has entrusted its North American event presence to the firm, continues to expand rapidly from Saint-Eustache all the way to Las Vegas.

Elvis, Ashley and Audrey Langevin of the French Can Can brand at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas, in an exhibition space designed by ARCHEX. (Photo: Imperial Snacking)

The family-owned company from Saint-Eustache, Quebec, behind the French Cancan popcorn brand, first stood out at the Festival d'été de Québec last year thanks to a Cubox™ experiential space designed by ARCHEX. Created from a repurposed shipping container and fully customized to reflect the brand's identity, the project marked the beginning of a partnership that would pave the way for new growth ambitions across North America.

Recognizing the importance of standing out in a highly competitive marketplace, Quebec's leading popcorn manufacturer once again entrusted ARCHEX with the design and execution of a bold exhibition space for the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas, one of North America's premier events for the snack industry.

For Anik Forest, President of ARCHEX, the Langevin family perfectly illustrates what is possible when businesses combine a strong brand, ambitious vision and a clear growth strategy.

"What I love about Imperial Snacking is that they have never been afraid to think big. From our very first meeting, I sensed a contagious entrepreneurial energy and a willingness to do things differently. Our role has been to help translate that personality into a brand experience capable of attracting attention, creating meaningful connections and supporting their international growth. That's truly one of ARCHEX's greatest strengths," said Anik Forest.

This momentum continues this summer in Quebec. The ARCHEX team will once again be by the brand's side as French Can Can returns to the Festival d'été de Québec in the coming days and heads to the National Bank Open in Montreal next August, with a custom-designed experiential booth under a pavilion tent.

This success story precisely reflects what has motivated the ARCHEX team for the past 50 years: helping ambitious companies stand out, develop new markets and transform their growth into tangible business opportunities far beyond their borders.

ABOUT ARCHEX

An international strategic event design company, ARCHEX has spent the past 50 years helping businesses, organizations and brands create experiences that increase visibility, strengthen market presence and support business growth. Specializing in the design and fabrication of custom exhibition environments, immersive brand experiences and event activations, the Montreal-based company delivers projects throughout Quebec, across Canada and around the world. Through its network and partnerships spanning more than 70 countries, ARCHEX helps brands stand out and succeed in increasingly competitive markets.

SOURCE Archex

Media Relations : Justine Vachon Communications & Stratégies, [email protected], 450-675-6464