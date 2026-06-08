FOR 50 YEARS, ARCHEX HAS HELPED BUSINESSES STAND OUT AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST TRADE SHOWS

For the past 50 years, ARCHEX, based in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, has helped Quebec companies expand their market presence and visibility through some of the world's most important business events.

Specializing in the design and production of custom trade show exhibits, pop-up environments and immersive brand experiences, the company supports clients at every stage of their event presence, from logistics and installation to on-site coordination and execution.

Present in more than 70 countries through its extensive partner network, ARCHEX has developed recognized expertise in large-scale events and trade shows serving North American and international markets.

"Today, companies are no longer looking for just a booth. They want to create a memorable experience, attract the right audience and accelerate their growth. Every market has its own culture, behaviours and business codes. After 50 years in the field, we have learned how to understand them and put them to work for our clients. That is what makes our work both strategic and exciting," said Anik Forest, President of ARCHEX.

Trade shows are no longer simple showcases. They have become immersive brand experiences and powerful tools for visibility, market development and brand positioning. ARCHEX helps clients embrace this evolution by creating concepts designed to attract, inspire and perform.

"The opportunities are there. Quebec companies have everything they need to compete with the best. When they arrive well prepared at major business events, they can attract more visitors, generate meaningful conversations and secure major contracts. Our clients tell us this often: for many of them, that visibility has changed the trajectory of their business," added Anik Forest.

Over the decades, ARCHEX has supported leading companies, public organizations and brands at some of the world's largest trade shows, international exhibitions and business events, while developing a deeply human approach to client partnership. Its expertise has been leveraged by organizations and companies such as Sail, Schluter, Imperial Snacking, Investissement Québec, Fenplast, OGGI Foods, Olymel, Montoni, evenko, Chevrolet, The North Face and WestGroupe.

Now led by sisters Anik and Stéphanie Forest, the company is using its 50th anniversary -- officially celebrated on June 9, 2026 -- as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurial, creative and human stories behind the projects it supports both in Quebec and internationally.

ABOUT ARCHEX

An international strategic event design company, ARCHEX has spent the past 50 years helping businesses, organizations and brands create experiences that increase visibility, strengthen market presence and support business growth. Specializing in custom trade show exhibits, immersive brand environments and event experiences, the Montreal-based company delivers projects across Quebec, Canada and international markets. Present in more than 70 countries through its network of partners, ARCHEX puts its expertise to work helping brands stand out in their markets.

SOURCE Archex

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