A QUEBEC COMPANY AT THE HEART OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST BIOPHARMACEUTICAL GATHERING

ARCHEX Behind the Design and Delivery of the Quebec and Canada Pavilions at BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego

MONTREAL, June 21, 2026 /CNW/ - As more than 20,000 leaders from the global biopharmaceutical industry converge on San Diego for BIO International Convention 2026, ARCHEX is contributing to the Quebec and Canadian trade mission by overseeing the fabrication, transportation and installation of the official showcase spaces for Investissement Québec International, Invest in Canada and BIOTECanada.

Recognized as the world's largest gathering of the biopharmaceutical industry, the event generates more than 60,000 business meetings annually, bringing together companies, investors, researchers and decision-makers from around the globe.

Through its expertise, ARCHEX helps create the environments that will enable Quebec, Canada and the Canadian life sciences ecosystem to stand out on the international stage before investors, researchers, companies and decision-makers from around the world.

"The Quebec and Canada pavilions are among the most visited at BIO International Convention. Behind every space are opportunities for connections, partnerships and business growth. I am particularly proud that our team has once again been selected to help showcase Quebec, Canada and the Canadian life sciences ecosystem on the global stage," said Anik Forest, President of ARCHEX.

A Particularly Active June on the International Stage

This major mandate is part of an exceptionally busy month of June for ARCHEX in California, where its teams are also involved in the Conference on Architecture & Design 2026 (AIA26) in San Diego and the World Perfumery Congress 2026 in Monterey.

These projects reflect the company's growing presence and influence on the international stage.

Media Availability

ARCHEX President Anik Forest will be in San Diego from June 22 to 25 and available for media interviews both on-site and remotely.

ABOUT ARCHEX

An international strategic event design company, ARCHEX has spent the past 50 years helping businesses, organizations and brands create experiences that increase visibility, strengthen market presence and support business growth. Specializing in custom trade show exhibits, immersive brand environments and event experiences, the Montreal-based company delivers projects across Quebec, Canada and international markets. Present in more than 70 countries through its network of partners, ARCHEX puts its expertise to work helping brands stand out in their markets.

SOURCE Archex

For media inquiries: Justine Vachon Communications & Stratégies, [email protected], 450-675-6464