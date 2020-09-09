MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The world has changed, and the ways we do business have as well. Challenging times demand creative solutions, which is why C2 is launching C2 Online – Montréal 2020 : a new way to convene, connect, learn and move forward. Taking place October 19-30, C2 Online – Montréal 2020 is a completely digital event separate from the annual, flagship C2 Montréal conference held each spring, albeit with the world-class speakers, solution-driven workshops, exclusive experiences and creative C2 content participants have come to expect. Enhanced digital content, deeper learning, heightened networking and greater community engagement are key components of this new endeavour.

Inspiring top-tier speakers

C2 speakers are always an engaging mix of business innovators, social game-changers and world-class experts representing many diverse fields and the next generation of bold change-makers. Those sharing their knowledge and wisdom at C2 Online are no exception. The expansive speaker roster so far includes entrepreneur Gary "GaryVee" Vaynerchuk , author Malcolm Gladwell and esports professional Stephanie "missharvey" Harvey . The rest of the exciting speaker lineup will be revealed in the weeks to come.

RESILIENCE: Finding opportunity in adversity

The theme for C2 Online – Montréal 2020 is RESILIENCE. Each year, C2 chooses a theme to orient its creative business discussions and inspire its participants and partners to act. RESILIENCE speaks powerfully to the moment of worldwide crisis that individuals, businesses and organizations now find themselves in, and will be the driving force that determines how they emerge.

"C2 was born in 2008 as a response to the global economic crisis, and we're finding ourselves facing another global crisis today," says Jacques-André Dupont, President and CEO of C2. "The need to find creative and innovative solutions to concrete problems therefore becomes more necessary than ever. It's in an attempt to make a difference and bring about a positive change that we decided to bring together, online, the most forward-thinking innovators from here and abroad."

A curated C2 experience

C2 Online participants will have the opportunity to deepen learning and optimize their time by following their choice of five curated, interest-based and highly relevant-to-the-times programming tracks. They will function as a guide to the conferences, workshops and more that are most valuable to each individual attendee and organization. The programming tracks are:

Accelerating innovation

Exploring the new normal

Reimagining the experience economy

(Re)connecting with your community

Correcting power imbalances

Ticket holders for C2 Online – Montréal 2020 will be able to participate in all 10 days of the event via an innovative platform that's new to C2, and will have access to the following:

hours of inspiring, live-streamed content from world-class speakers

exclusive workshops tackling real-world business challenges and hosted by field-leading experts

interaction with thousands of virtual attendees

the option to watch conferences anytime and anywhere using video on demand (VOD)

Access to the popular Braindate platform, which has allowed thousands of C2 participants to connect based on shared learning

New event, same dedication to innovation

C2 Online is the result of C2's ongoing reimagination, a months-long period of rapid transition that began with the onset of the pandemic and which has brought the company to a new and exciting place in its evolution. What remains unchanged is C2's commitment to helping find creative answers to commercial questions – in fact, it has never been more essential.

"When C2 Montréal was created following the Great Recession, we all agreed that Montreal's economic relaunch would benefit from synergies between commerce and creativity," says Claudine Blondin Bronfman, Chair of the C2 Board of Directors. "Ten years later, we must once again push the boundaries and broaden our horizons. The current crisis is therefore an opportunity to help orient our beloved city. The launch of C2 Online - Montréal 2020 is a part of the ongoing reinvention of the organization and adds to the portfolio of premium events presented by C2 in Montreal."

C2 sincerely wishes to thank its many collaborators for their loyalty and support during the creation of C2 Online – Montréal 2020. In particular, C2 thanks its partners Sidlee, Cirque du Soleil, RBC, the Government of Canada – Canada Economic Development, the Gouvernement du Québec – the ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, the ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, Facebook, IBM, kyu, Rio Tinto and the Movin'On Summit.

How to obtain tickets, and select free public access

A unique feature of C2 Online, the general public will have access to specific major conferences for free through C2's social media platforms. This easy access will allow an unlimited number of participants to enjoy the C2 experience. Participants wishing to purchase access to the complete range of activities are invited to visit https://www.c2montreal.com/register to find out about the different package options available to them. It's also important to note that ticket holders for the 2020 edition of C2 Montréal will have free access to all C2 Online activities, in addition to also having free access to the 2021 edition of C2 Montréal this coming spring.

About C2 Montréal

C2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business and society. This not-for-profit organization brings together a rich and diverse community of leaders, innovators and change-makers with the goal of driving innovation and progress. At its annual flagship event — and now digital rendezvous, C2 Online — C2 Montréal looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. C2 is much more than just simply a conference: it combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, immersive setting — both online and in person — aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. C2 Montréal has been cited as one of the leaders in business events, having taken home awards for "Canadian Event," "Corporate Event" and "Kick A** Experience" for both 2018 and 2019 at Eventex, and named "Best Advertising & Marketing Event in Canada" by BizBash in 2019. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 reaches a community of 100,000 individuals, including over 7,500 participants hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries, in the belief that business success is coupled with societal progress. The event results in over $650M in business deals and economic impact annually.

About C2 International

C2 International is the convener of communities. Born out of the idea that business convening had not yet entered the 21st century, C2 aims to energize communities in innovative ways so they connect, learn, engage and advance by bringing together various forward-thinking individuals and organizations with shared attitudes and interests. C2 International has been credited with driving the "festivalization" of business events and has been highlighted by within the MICE industry as a standout leader revolutionizing the event business. It creates and produces the award-winning, flagship C2 Montréal event, named "Kick A** Experience" at the 2018 and 2019 Eventex Awards, and "Most Innovative Conference" and "Best Conference" multiple years running by BizBash. C2 lends its creative savvy to organizations the world over, building events for businesses in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. C2 has produced events in close to 40 cities for global leaders such as Michelin, EY, Google, Microsoft and YPO, to name but a few. As a member of the kyu collective, C2 looks to use its extensive know-how to drive the economy and society forward. See c2.biz for more information.

