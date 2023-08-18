LAVAL, QC, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Asista Foundation's "A Hero Within All of Us" campaign enters its second year with Nick Suzuki, Captain of the Montreal Canadiens, inaugurating the Heroes Golf Tournament to raise funds for life-changing service dogs.

The Asista Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to training service dogs for individuals with mental health needs, is thrilled to announce with Nick Suzuki the launch of the second year of their transformative campaign, "A Hero Within All of Us" which aims to make a profound impact on mental health and well-being.

In addition to celebrating the second year of its campaign, the Asista Foundation is excited to announce the first Nick Suzuki Heroes Golf Tournament on August 29. This event is being held at Golf St-Raphaël to raise much-needed funds to help provide training and care for service dogs, enabling the foundation to pursue its goals and make a greater difference in the lives of those struggling with mental health issues.

The "A Hero Within All of Us" campaign has already proved to be a turning point in the field of mental health support. The bond between a trained dog and its human companion can be truly life-changing, offering emotional support, companionship, and increased independence.

Last year's collaboration with Nick Suzuki, served as a catalyst for the campaign's success. As an ambassador for the Asista Foundation, Suzuki's dedication to the cause and his passion for making a difference in people's lives significantly increased the campaign's visibility and impact.

"We are immensely grateful to have Nick as an ambassador for our cause," says John Agionicolaitis, Vice President of Public Affairs for the foundation. "His support and promotion of the cause have been instrumental in raising awareness surrounding mental health disorders and the vital role that service dogs play in improving the quality of life for those who need them."

In its second year, the campaign aims to build on its achievements and reach even more individuals struggling with mental health disorders. The Asista Foundation, in partnership with Suzuki, plans to expand its reach and rescue more dogs, transforming them into well-trained assistance dogs offering hope and healing.

The Heroes Golf Tournament represents a significant milestone in the campaign's fundraising efforts. It will not only provide an opportunity for golf enthusiasts to showcase their skills but also for like-minded individuals and enterprises to unite in support of a worthy cause.

The impact of the "A Hero Within All of Us" campaign and the Heroes' Golf Tournament extends far beyond the immediate beneficiaries. The Asista Foundation aims to ignite the flame towards a broader conversation about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with mental health disorders and promote greater accessibility to support and resources for those in need.

As the campaign continues in full force and the golf tournament gets underway, the Asista Foundation encourages individuals, organizations, and communities to get involved in this great cause. Whether through financial contributions to the golf tournament, volunteering, or sharing the word, every effort counts to help create a world where mental health support is accessible and compassionate.

SOURCE Asista Foundation

For further information: John Agionicolaitis, Vice President, Public Affairs and Press Relations, 450-781-1200 ext. 3031, [email protected]