THOROLD, ON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Thorold's historical artifacts are about to get an upgraded, modernized home thanks to a joint investment of more than $7.8 million from the federal and municipal governments.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Vance Badawey and Mayor Terry Ugulini, this project will convert the retired Fire Station 1 into an energy efficient, climate-controlled cultural hub that will protect and preserve the history of Thorold.

Fire Station 1 is moving to a brand-new, modern facility that will leave behind a vacant facility that will house the Thorold Historical Museum and Cultural Centre. The former fire hall will act as a catalyst for future investment and interest in Thorold's downtown and become an important meeting place for the community.

The re-design of the facility will increase comfort and usability, while honouring its past as a fire hall. Funding will support site works that include accessible improvements such as a new elevator and barrier-free modifications to meet the highest accessibility standards. Major updates to the exterior of the building will improve insulation, prevent leaks, and enhance energy efficiency. Finally, the building will receive a new, state-of-the-art HVAC system that will not only support heating and cooling, but will also control humidity levels in the building to ensure ideal preservation of the historic artifacts that will be on display.

Vibrant, inclusive and thriving communities are built through the infrastructure that brings people together and shares our diversity, history and cultural values. Federal investment in these spaces and resources are an important part of achieving our climate goals, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life in communities around the country.

"Fire stations house the protectors of our communities. It's only fitting that the old walls of Fire Station 1 will continue to protect our community's history and culture. Thorold is a dynamic and changing city and as it continues to make history, having the spaces and facilities to record and preserve our knowledge will ensure we can continue to learn and grow as a society."

Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Securing the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Funding from the Federal Government, for our new City of Thorold Historical Museum and Culture Centre signifies more than a financial gain. It demonstrates that both of us are dedicated to preserving our history and culture! We would like to extend our gratitude to the federal government, Minister Sean Fraser, MP Vance Badawey and the Thorold Museum Committee Members, for their unwavering support in obtaining funding for this important community project. Through these efforts, future generations will have a better understanding of the past, while being guided toward a brighter future."

His Worship Terry Ugulini, Mayor of the City of Thorold

The federal government is investing $6,272,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the City of Thorold is contributing $1,568,000 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

