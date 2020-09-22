From Page to Screen: Two-Thirds of Canadians Say the Best Television Shows and Movies are Based on Books

Ipsos and Indigo explore the reading habits of Canadians aged 18-70 and find that books make some of the best stories for film and TV, with most Canadians waiting to watch the movie to read the book first.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - A new Ipsos poll, conducted on behalf of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), reveals the power of books and their influence on popular culture, with two-thirds of Canadians stating the best TV shows and movies are based on books. The vast majority (88%) of Canadians have read a book that is associated with a TV series or movie, and one in three (34%) have even postponed watching a TV series or movie so they could read the book it was based on first. Furthermore, three-quarters (73%) of those who have watched a TV series or movie based on a book prefer the book.

Canadians enjoy a good story and appear to be interested in consuming the same story through multiple channels wherever possible. In fact, after watching a good TV series or movie, three-fifths (61%) of Canadians say they look forward to reading the book, a figure which rises to seven in ten (69%) among those aged 18-44 (vs. 52% aged 45-70). After reading a good book, an even higher proportion (81%; 86% aged 18-44 vs. 77% aged 45-70) look forward to watching the screen adaptation.

Gen Z (97% 18-24 vs. 86% aged 25-70) are among the most likely to report having read a book that is associated with a TV series or movie, with Gen Z also being most likely to have been inspired to watch at least one movie or TV series because they read the book it was based on (92% vs. 82% aged 25-70). Those aged 18-44 (83% vs. 75% aged 45-70) are more likely to express interest in reading books that are associated with movies and/or TV series in the future.

Worth the Wait? Gen Z Thinks So!

A full one-third (34%) of Canadians report they have postponed watching a TV series or movie because they wanted to read the book it was based on first, a figure which includes a majority (54%) of the Gen Z (18-24) cohort.

Most Canadians (69%) share that they try to read the book version before watching the movie or TV series it is based on. Gen Z (80% vs. 67% aged 25-70) are particularly inclined to do this. Three-quarters (74%) of the nearly nine in ten (88%) Canadians who report having read a book that is associated with a movie or TV series say they read the book first, then watched the TV series or movie later.

Nearly half (44%) of Canadians use movies or TV series to learn about new books. Nearly three in ten (28%) Canadians indicate that watching movies or TV series based on books has compelled them to read more. Young adults (18-34) are nearly twice as likely (at 39%) compared to those over the age of 35 (22%) to have felt compelled to read more as a result of watching movies or TV series based on books.

New and Coming Soon to Big and Small Screens:

For those looking for their next great book to read before watching it on screen, check out these titlesi:

For these, and more page to screen titles, please visit indigo.ca.

About the Study

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between March 2 and 9, 2020 on behalf of Indigo. For this survey, a sample of 1,101 Canadians aged 18-70 were interviewed. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±3.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians aged 18-70 been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

i Information sourced from IMDB.com. Subject to change without notice.

