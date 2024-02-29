From Online to IRL: @OnCanadaProject leverages International Women's Day to host their first in-person events and community builder in Toronto!

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - This International Women's Day, On Canada Project (OCP), your go-to "informed bestie in the group chat of life," is stepping out from the digital shadows to host its first-ever in-person events in Toronto. With the support of American changemakers Saira Rao & Regina Jackson, these gatherings aren't just events; they're a call to action for progressives craving community and a testament to the power of collective impact.

OCP, was founded in early 2020 as a grassroots, volunteer-run initiative powered by diverse Canadians aged 18-35 to address public health communication inequities. OCP continually evolved to meet our community's changing needs, leading to its expanded mission to bridge information gaps around broader societal issues. Today, OCP MEDIA is an award-winning media platform has transitioned into a social enterprise to help ensure the organization is sustainable and long-lasting.

This March, OCP not only celebrates women's achievements but also underscores the critical intersection of feminism with race, gender, and justice. These inaugural events promise to be more than just fundraisers; they are a lifeline to those feeling isolated in the face of personal, domestic and global injustice and inequities, offering a judgement-free space for dialogue, connection, and action.

"We've listened to our community, we know there are growing feelings of isolation and overwhelm" shares Samanta Krishnapillai, OCP's founder. "We want people to know that they aren't alone and that finding a value-aligned community is an essential part of both taking care of ourselves and creating the change we want to see in the world!"

The events, set to unfold at SOHO House Toronto and the Toronto Reference Library on March 5 & 6, are curated to foster meaningful connections in a post-2020 world. Attendees can anticipate an immersive community experience that not only addresses critical issues but also celebrates the collective strength and diversity of our community.

Krishnapillai further explains, "In today's complex world, retreating from the chaos might seem tempting. However, we believe in the transformative power of community. These events are the beginning of our larger community building movement, which attendees will get a sneak peek into!"

OCP extends a warm invitation to all those ready to show up as better allies to themselves and others, nurture their humanity and foster a culture of care in Canada! Join us in this crucial moment of community, connection, and change.

Get Tickets Here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/on-canada-project-inc-77501820553 The Opposite of Loneliness Fireside Chat An inspiring evening dedicated to equity and

freedom, featuring community leaders like

Hamilton MP Sarah Jama, Keosha Love,

Chloe Brown, Justine Yu, and Saira Rao &

Regina Jackson. Location: SOHO HOUSE Toronto

Date: March 5, 2024

Time: 6 PM - 10 PM Radical Conversations on the Future of

Feminism Join us for a screening of "Deconstructing

Karen" followed by a panel with the stars of

Saira Rao, Regina Jackson, and a mixer.



Location: Toronto Public Reference Library

Date: March 6, 2024

Time: 6 PM - 11 PM

About OCP INC

On Canada Project Inc. (OCP Inc.), founded by Samanta Krishnapillai in April 2020, is a social enterprise revolutionizing conversations about social transformation in Canada. Comprising OCP Media, Social Good Collective, and Good Trouble Studios, OCP Inc. champions information access, social justice, and community activism through media, engagement, and strategic consulting. By merging academic insights, innovative strategies, and lived experiences, OCP Inc. swiftly addresses the evolving needs of Canadians, fostering autonomy and dynamic growth. See our Award-Winning Media on Instagram .

