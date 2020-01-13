From Far and Wide: New stamps showcase nine more must-see sites Français
Jan 13, 2020, 12:00 ET
Third edition of scenic series entices travellers to explore more amazing Canadian locales.
OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Post has released the third set of stamps in its From Far and Wide series. Continuing the theme of the 2018 and 2019 issues, the latest edition presents stamps featuring more of Canada's most breathtaking vistas, released to transport mail to places near and far — and send one's sense of wanderlust soaring.
The set of nine stamps includes five Permanent™ domestic-rate stamps, as well as stamps denominated at U.S., International, Oversized and single-purchase rates. This year, the From Far and Wide stamps showcase:
- Abraham Lake, Alta.
- Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park, Sask.
- Cabot Trail, Cape Breton Island, N.S.
- Carcajou Falls, N.W.T.
- French River, P.E.I.
- Herschel Island-Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park, Yukon
- Îles de la Madeleine, Que.
- Kootenay National Park, B.C.
- Swallowtail Lighthouse, Grand Manan Island, N.B.
The Permanent domestic-rate stamps are available in booklets of 10 (two of each image) and coils of 100, while the U.S.-, Oversized- and International-rate denominations come in booklets of six and coils of 50. The issue also includes a collectible souvenir sheet featuring all nine stamps. The Official First Day Cover is cancelled in Radium Hot Springs, B.C., in honour of the 100th anniversary of Kootenay National Park, the location featured on the U.S.-rate stamp. The issue was designed by Stéphane Huot of Montréal.
Follow these links for high-resolution images and for additional information in Details magazine.
