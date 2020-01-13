From Far and Wide: New stamps showcase nine more must-see sites

Third edition of scenic series entices travellers to explore more amazing Canadian locales.

OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Post has released the third set of stamps in its From Far and Wide series. Continuing the theme of the 2018 and 2019 issues, the latest edition presents stamps featuring more of Canada's most breathtaking vistas, released to transport mail to places near and far — and send one's sense of wanderlust soaring.

The set of nine stamps includes five Permanent™ domestic-rate stamps, as well as stamps denominated at U.S., International, Oversized and single-purchase rates. This year, the From Far and Wide stamps showcase: