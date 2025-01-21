The survey finds Canadian investors are open to greater risk-reward investment opportunities amid a shifting financial landscape

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - With rising economic uncertainty, new research (the "Survey") by BetaPro by Global X, managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), conducted through the Angus Reid Forum, shows Canadian investors are willing to take on more risk for the potential opportunity of higher returns.

The Survey coincides with the launch of www.BetaPro.ca, an online resource centre designed to help investors understand how short term, tactical trading vehicles may help investors navigate market uncertainty.

BetaPro by Global X is Canada's largest and longest-running suite of leveraged, inverse, and inverse leveraged ETFs. The ETF family includes funds that offer up to 2 times the exposure to popular indices, asset classes and commodities.

According to the Survey, there is a growing number of Canadian investors seeking non-traditional investment strategies to meet their investment goals. In fact, 27% of respondents have thought about taking on more risk today to meet their financial goals. That number jumps to 41% for younger investors between the ages of 18 and 35, many of whom are faced with bigger financial obstacles compared to previous generations, with just 12% of respondents over 56 years old considering investing in riskier assets.

With nearly half of Survey respondents (45%) believing the economy is in decline and 35% expressing less confidence in meeting their financial goals compared to a year ago.

The perception of market volatility is influenced by domestic and international geo-political events, with more than one in three respondents (35%) viewing the potential of a Federal Election as an opportunity for increased returns, while only 19% saw it as leading to less opportunity. In contrast, Canadian respondents are split on how the results of the President-elect Trump's return to office will affect their investments with 34% saying they see more opportunity for returns, while 33% say they see less opportunity.

The Survey also points to online investing options such as 'Do-It-Yourself' investors, who are even more inclined to expand their risk tolerance, with 46% and 53% respectively saying they are open to exploring investments with greater risk-reward ratios compared to traditional strategies, including cryptocurrencies, options, and ETFs that use leverage.

"Whether an investor is looking to hedge their portfolio or take advantage of market pullbacks, we're seeing much more openness to taking on alternative investment strategies which may help overcome barriers compared to traditional strategies," said Chris McHaney, EVP, Head of Investment Management and Strategy at Global X.

Key motivators for taking on risk among the respondents include achieving financial goals faster (30%) and acting on recommendations from trusted sources (28%). This approach underscores the importance of education and strategy in navigating complex markets.

As some Canadian investors increasingly embrace a more nuanced view of risk, particularly younger traders seeking opportunities amid economic uncertainty, BetaPro by Global X's leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged ETFs provide an alternative option for Canadian investors willing to take on more risk in the short-term to gain investment opportunity that traditional investing avenues don't provide.

Unlike most ETFs, which aim to replicate the performance of the underlying commodities or securities they track, the BetaPro leveraged ETFs deliver twice, or up to twice, the performance (2x or up to 2x) or twice, or up to twice, the inverse performance (-2x or up to -2x) of the underlying investments they attempt to replicate—but only for a single day. Any more than a day and the compounding effects of these leveraged products could cause the returns of the ETF to drift far from the underlying performance of the index or commodity the security tracks.

BetaPro ETFs are intended as daily trading vehicles for sophisticated investors and should not be used as buy-and-hold investments. These ETFs offer the opportunity to potentially capitalize on both market downturns and upswings to execute tactical investment strategies such as short selling without the complexities or risks of traditional margin accounts.

"BetaPro ETFs are designed for sophisticated traders who see volatility as an opportunity, not a threat," says McHaney. "Our goal is to equip Canadian investors with the tools and education to strategically manage risk and pursue short-term growth, whether the market is climbing or falling."

For additional insights from the survey, please visit www.BetaPro.ca

Methodology

These findings are from a survey conducted by BetaPro by Global X Investments Canada from December 16th to 19th, 2024, among a sample of 1,013 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20

About BetaPro by Global X (www.BetaPro.ca)

BetaPro by Global X is Canada's leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds, with more than 25 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. BetaPro by Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $38 billion of assets under management and 134 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

