FRNT Financial to Present at the TMX Equities Trading Conference

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. ("FRNT" or the "Company"); a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency and emerging asset classes, is pleased to announce its participation in the "Trading Digital Assets in Canada" panel at the upcoming TMX Equities Trading Conference.

The TMX Trading Conference will be held on Wednesday June 8, 2022, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox located at 350 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario. The full day event will provide an opportunity for the Canadian investment community to discuss current issues and trends. Focused on the evolution of technology, market structure, fees, and regulation, the objective of this year's event is to provide a forum for industry members, technology providers and regulators, to share ideas and insights on a complex and changing industry. The conference will include panelists and speakers that are experts and drivers of change within their respective industry-leading organizations.

Stéphane Ouellette, CEO & Co-Founder of FRNT Financial will present on the "Trading Digital Assets in Canada" panel at 1:00 PM EST. The panel will discuss the state of cryptocurrency trading in Canada and global markets, including retail and institutional adoption, challenges and opportunities, trends, liquidity programs, infrastructure, and regulatory environment.

1:00 PM EST – Cinema 3: Trading Digital Assets in Canada

Moderator

Peter Coffey, TMX Group

Panelists

Stephane Ouellette, FRNT Financial

Phil Sham, Aquanow

Cameron Goldberg, Fireblocks

Find registration information here.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency and emerging asset classes. The Company intends to present a new set of opportunities targeted to permitted clients and institutional investors while maintaining a lean, technology-forward operation. FRNT is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency opportunities. The Company was founded in 2018 and is led by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

https://www.frnt.io

