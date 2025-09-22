FRNT Announces Unique Advisory Relationship With US$100M Crypto Treasury

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) (the "Company" or "FRNT"), a digital asset investment bank servicing institutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with a North American Digital Asset Treasury Company (DAT) with approximately US$100M equivalent worth of digital assets (the "Client").

Pursuant to the agreement, FRNT will leverage its expertise in digital asset lending strategies, due diligence, and counterparty selection to support the Client in evaluating and structuring lending opportunities. FRNT will be compensated on a percentage of the yield returned to the Client.

The Company believes the engagement is the first of its kind in the nascent and rapidly-growing DAT segment. FRNT CEO Stéphane Ouellette notes: "With this development, the Client leverages the near decade of experience FRNT has in capital markets operations within the digital asset ecosystem. While Bitcoin and cryptocurrency are ripe with opportunity, capitalizing calls for thoughtful risk management and structuring among other considerations. We are confident this collaboration will help the Client lead in the major thematic movement that is DATs."

Ouellette further commented: "The DAT space is an important emerging client base for our company and a milestone in corporate and institutional digital asset adoption as a whole. These firms, with varying degrees of experience in crypto capital markets, can lean on FRNT for everything from a full-service advisory mandate to engaging with one of our business lines such as institutional spot trading technology, derivatives and borrow-lend. FRNT believes it is perfectly positioned to be the leader in servicing these client's digital asset investment banking needs."

About FRNT

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finances with a technology forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

https://frnt.io

FRNT Financial Inc., Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Ouellette, [email protected], 833 222-3768