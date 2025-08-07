FRNT Financial Inc. Announces BTC Purchases

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) (the "Company" or "FRNT") today announces the purchase of 3.14 BTC ('Bitcoin'), for an aggregate purchase price of C$500,000, or approximately US$115,594 per BTC. The Company may look to opportunistically add to its BTC holdings when deemed appropriate.

About FRNT

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finances with a technology forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

