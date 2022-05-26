FRNT Financial Subsidiary Granted Portfolio Management License from the OSC

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States/

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that FRNT Asset Management Inc. ("FRNT AM"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has been granted registration as a "Portfolio Manager" under the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario).

FRNT AM was formed in an effort to accommodate growing demand from prospective clients to lend FRNT's expertise in building cryptocurrency and other portfolios for established asset managers. The firm takes a unique perspective in digital assets with many strategies targeting arbitrage and market inefficiencies. Beyond arbitrage mandates, FRNT AM aims to help clients in building passive cryptocurrency mandates and other strategies such as momentum.

In addition to the sub-advisory mandate, FRNT AM is focused on providing asset manager clients with a full product suite of services aiding in the adoption of digital assets and creating the bridge from traditional finance. These services will include in-house fund management, consulting and advisory services and access to the firm's industry leading data and research. All services will be guided with the same principal of educating clients in accessing the digital asset space in a risk-managed and structured approach.

"FRNT Asset Management reinforces our commitment to strengthen our leadership position in crypto and digital assets, not only in Canada, but globally," said Stéphane Ouellette, CEO and Co-Founder of the Company. "Our offering of institutional products will allow clients in both the financial and crypto-native worlds to gain exposure to digital assets in a sophisticated and secure way. Regulation has always been the backbone of our Company, and our offering has been designed to meet OSC standards adhering to the strictest investor protection laws."

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency and emerging asset classes. The Company intends to present a new set of opportunities targeted to permitted clients and institutional investors while maintaining a lean, technology-forward operation. FRNT is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency opportunities. The Company was founded in 2018 and is led by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

