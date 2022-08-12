FRNT Financial Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTC: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets, is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 10, 2022. A total of 19,886,016 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 57.04% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), both dated July 8, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Stéphane Ouellette, Adam Rabie, Dan Cristall, Eric Richmond and Geoffrey Brown, were re-elected.

Appointment of Auditor

Baker Tilly WM LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Stock Option Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company's 20% "fixed" Stock Option Plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), as described in the Circular. The Stock Option Plan supersedes the Company's former equity incentive compensation plan (the "Former Plan") and replaces the non-option securities component of the plan with an additional 10% of shares that are now reserved for issuance upon the granting of stock options. Any stock options currently outstanding under the Former Plan will remain outstanding as at the effective date, however new stock option grants will be subject to the Stock Option Plan. No other form of securities were outstanding under the Former Plan. The Stock Option Plan also makes certain amendments in order to better align with the new TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation and general amendments of a housekeeping nature.

The amended Stock Option Plan was conditionally approved by the TSXV on July 11, 2022 and is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT, through a technology-forward and compliant operation, aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. Partnering with both financial institutions and crypto native firms, FRNT operates 5 synergistic business lines including deliverable trading services, institutional structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory and consulting, and principal investments & trading. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, FRNT is a global firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

https://www.frnt.io

