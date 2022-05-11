FRNT FINANCIAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON TREASURY HOLDINGS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

No Material Losses in Crypto Sell-Oﬀ Due to Non-Directional Arbitrage Investments

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); a next generation institutional capital markets platform oﬀering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency, provides an update on the Company's treasury holdings. The company is pleased to report that it currently holds no material directional exposure to cryptocurrency in its Treasury. As a result, the company's capital has suﬀered no material losses in the current cryptocurrency sell-oﬀ.

Stéphane Ouellete, CEO and Co-Founder of FRNT Financial stated, "While Bitcoin is down more than 50% from its high, we've used the volatility to our advantage, investing in arbitrage mandates that have historically been much more defensive and at time quite profitable, in similar crypto trading environments. To be perfectly clear, we do currently do not hold material long crypto exposure in our treasury, and our non-directional mandate has shielded us from losses in the recent downturn."

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is a next generation institutional capital markets platform oﬀering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency and emerging asset classes. The Company intends to present a new set of opportunities targeted to permitted clients and institutional investors while maintaining a lean, technology-forward operation. FRNT is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to eﬀectively access alternative cryptocurrency opportunities. The Company was founded in 2018 and is led by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

https://www.frnt.io

