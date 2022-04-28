FRNT FINANCIAL INC. TO SHOWCASE SEM TRADING PLATFORM AT CSTA ANNUAL WINTER VENDOR FAIR

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

In-Person Event at The TMX Market Centre on April 28, 2022, from 3:30PM-8:00PM EST

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. ("FRNT" or the "Company"); a next generation institutional sales and trading platform, will be showcasing their SEM Trading Platform at the Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc. ("CSTA") Annual Winter Vendor Fair. FRNT Head of Trading, Ray Ritchie, and team will be at the in-person event will be held at the TMX Market Centre located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON, on April 28, 2022, from 3:30PM – 8:00PM EST.

FRNT Financial will be demonstrating their Client SEM Trade User Interface which offers investors a cash settled Synthetic Exposure Mechanism ("SEM") for cryptocurrency trades and other alternative assets. Products include those which offer outsized alpha opportunities within cryptocurrency via regulated OTC derivatives. FRNT operates under an OSC Exemption to offer OTC Derivatives to 'permitted clients,' eligible counterparties must be defined as a 'permitted client' as defined by the Ontario Securities Commission in Section 1.1 of NI 31-103.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is a next generation institutional sales and trading platform. The Company intends to present a new set of opportunities targeted to permitted clients and institutional investors while maintaining a lean, technology-forward operation. FRNT is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency trade opportunities. The Company was founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

https://www.frnt.io

For further information: Investor Relations: Jackie Kelly, [email protected], 416-301-294