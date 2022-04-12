FRNT FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. ("FRNT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $6,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was made by PI Financial Corp. as lead agent (the "Lead Agent"), and Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc., which together with the Lead Agent, are collectively referred to as the "Agents". In connection with the Offering, the Agents received a cash fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and an aggregate of 200,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") with each such Broker Warrant entitling the Agents to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.50 per Common Share until April 12, 2025. The Lead Agent also received a corporate finance work fee for services rendered to the Company in connection with the Offering.

The Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FRNT" and are expected to commence trading on April 19, 2022.

Certain directors of FRNT participated in the Offering and purchased an aggregate of 254,600 Common Shares. Participation of such insiders in the Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25% of FRNT's market capitalization. None of the directors or officers of FRNT expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing.

About FRNT

FRNT is a next-generation capital markets platform specializing in cryptocurrency and alternative markets. Operating out of Toronto, Ontario, FRNT was founded in 2018 and is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Ouellette.

