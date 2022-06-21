FRNT Financial Appoints David Washburn as President

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency and emerging asset classes, today announces that David Washburn, PhD will join FRNT as its new President effective immediately.

Dr. Washburn has a unique combination of experience in traditional capital markets and the digital asset space. Most recently, David was Chief Executive Officer of one of the largest blockchain innovation and development firms globally. Prior to this, he spent 17 years in various roles in public equities, most recently as Head of Canadian Equities for a global investment bank.

"I'm thrilled to join a young company that has the potential for tremendous growth for many years to come," said David Washburn. "I'm impressed by the team's innovative mindset and dedication to solid strategic growth, and see a lot of potential upside and market share to capture. Throughout my career I've been guided by the goal of increasing value for both investors and companies, and I look forward to expanding opportunities for FRNT that will create a positive impact operationally and financially. We have an exciting opportunity to bring industry-leading expertise in digital asset market structure to both institutional investors, and corporate executives around the world."

"FRNT is a high-growth company with a young, hungry team and we are honored for David Washburn to add his expertise and leadership," said Stéphane Ouellette, CEO and Co-Founder of FRNT Financial. "David has had tremendous success on the sell-side, and his deep industry knowledge and institutional tenure makes him uniquely qualified for this position. He has a superior track record for delivering results and creating value, and we are excited to utilize his strategy and guidance as we continue to build long-term value for shareholders and clients."

In connection with Dr. Washburn's appointment, the Company has also granted him 800,000 options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments. Each option is exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.50 for a period of five years from the date of vesting of such option.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency and emerging asset classes. The Company intends to present a new set of opportunities targeted to permitted clients and institutional investors while maintaining a lean, technology-forward operation. FRNT is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency opportunities. The Company was founded in 2018 and is led by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

