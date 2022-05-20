FRNT Financial Announces Engagement of Market-Making Services from Independent Trading Group

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency, today announces it has entered into market-making agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") pursuant to which ITG has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company.

ITG will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving liquidity of the Company's common shares. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months, which will automatically extend for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party on thirty days' prior written notice. The services provided by ITG will commence on May 20, 2022. None of ITG nor its affiliates or associates has any interest directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. ITG is at arm's length to FRNT and has no other relationship with FRNT, except pursuant to the Agreement. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario, that provides a wide range of financial and investment services. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

The Agreement is subject to the Company's filing requirements with the TSXV and TSXV approval.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency and emerging asset classes. The Company intends to present a new set of opportunities targeted to permitted clients and institutional investors while maintaining a lean, technology-forward operation. FRNT is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency opportunities. The Company was founded in 2018 and is led by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

