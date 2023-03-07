FRNT Financial Announces Appointment of Samuel Andrew as Head of Investments

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets, is pleased to announce that Samuel Andrew has joined the firm as Head of Investments, effective immediately. In his capacity, Mr. Andrew will be responsible for FRNT's principal investment strategy and building out the broader client-facing business lines related to active investment in digital assets, web-based finance and other new industry.

Mr. Andrew has a unique combination of experience in traditional and digital asset investments. He previously spent 8 years as a senior investment analyst at BlueMountain Capital, a New York based multi-strategy hedge fund with $22 billion of assets under management. He began his career in investment banking at Credit Suisse in London. He is the author of Crypto Clarity, a leading research publication.

"I'm excited to join FRNT and build the firm's investment business," said Sam Andrew. "We're in a unique position to leverage FRNT's existing businesses to deploy capital effectively. There's a large untouched opportunity in public and private digital asset investments. We've developed a unique strategy to capitalize on the opportunity. FRNT has diligently navigated the recent market turmoil. Their leading position speaks to its sound management and responsible growth. We're in a great position to continue growing and create value in the crypto ecosystem and for our investors."

"FRNT is a high-growth company expanding into new business opportunities. We're thrilled to add Sam to our team," said Stéphane Ouellette, CEO and Co-Founder of FRNT. "Sam has extensive investment experience in public and private investments in traditional and crypto markets. His institutional investment background makes him uniquely qualified to build our investment business. He has a track record for delivering results and creating value. We are excited to utilize his expertise to continue to build long-term value for shareholders and clients."

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT, through a technology-forward and compliant operation, aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. Partnering with both financial institutions and crypto native firms, FRNT operates 5 synergistic business lines including deliverable trading services, institutional structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory and consulting, and principal investments & trading. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, FRNT is a global firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

For further information: FRNT FINANCIAL INC.: Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Ouellette, [email protected], 833 222-3768, https://www.frnt.io